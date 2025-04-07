By Alexander Whiteman 07/04/2025

Forwarders are expecting to make greater use of the spot market this year, even as global economic instability leaves them concerned over rate fluctuations.

These were the findings of the first Loadstar Survey, which indicated that more than 40% of respondents believed they would be more reliant on the spot market this year, while fewer than 15% expected to contract more than 90% of their total volumes.

Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand told The Loadstar the ...

