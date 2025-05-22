Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
Tariffs and ecommerce are in the legal spotlight on both sides of the Atlantic. A US ...
General rate increases (GRIs) give a “clear indication of ocean carrier intentions”, and raise alarm bells for their clients with long-term contracts.
Emily Stausboll, senior shipping analyst at Xeneta, said the 90-day lowering of US tariffs on Chinese imports, from 145% to 30%, “acted as the starting gun for businesses to ship as many goods as possible”.
She added: “Carriers do not need a second invitation to introduce surcharges in response to situations that cause a squeeze on capacity, and this ...
