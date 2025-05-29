Receive FREE Newsletter
Return on investment in index-linked contracts still not enough, say SMEs

Photo: © Nathan Allred | Dreamstime.com
The cost-benefit ratio of index-linked contracts is still not enough for SME shippers and forwarders, though market volatility offers a convincing case.  

According to freight benchmarking platform Xeneta, indexing allows smaller shippers “to negotiate smarter, protecting against market volatility”. 

It explained: “By using a neutral index as a benchmark, even modest-sized shippers can secure fair rates, adjust to market swings, and avoid being locked into unfavourable fixed prices. This creates a more level playing field, offering predictability and better negotiation power ...

  • Andrea Vido de Zaccaria

    May 29, 2025 at 2:43 pm

    For what Italy is concerned, the solution for this problem is XBL – Xeneta By Lane, the partnership between Xeneta and Kelmer Procurement, which allows XBL to be available for italian SME at a very competitive price!

