By Charlotte Goldstone 29/05/2025

The cost-benefit ratio of index-linked contracts is still not enough for SME shippers and forwarders, though market volatility offers a convincing case.

According to freight benchmarking platform Xeneta, indexing allows smaller shippers “to negotiate smarter, protecting against market volatility”.

It explained: “By using a neutral index as a benchmark, even modest-sized shippers can secure fair rates, adjust to market swings, and avoid being locked into unfavourable fixed prices. This creates a more level playing field, offering predictability and better negotiation power ...

