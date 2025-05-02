By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 02/05/2025

Looming tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals could push up the cost of US drugs by $51bn a year, a report commissioned by the pharma lobby warns.

This would undermine competitiveness for US-produced drugs in international markets, and result in price rises for domestic consumers of up to 12.9%, if fully passed on.

And Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato said in an earnings call discussing the firm’s Q1 results that tariffs could create supply chain disruptions.