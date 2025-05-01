By Alexander Whiteman 01/05/2025

CH Robinson experienced a near 40% surge in ebit over the three months to April, reaching $177m, despite seeing revenues fall more than 8% year on year.

Group revenue for the first quarter hit $4bn, 8.3% less than in the same period last year, as its global forwarding unit posted a 9.8% dip, to $775m, and its far larger North American surface transportation (NAST) operations recorded a 4.4% revenue decline, to $2.8bn.

Even so, Q1 divisional ...

