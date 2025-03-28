By Alex Lennane 28/03/2025

Weak ecommerce demand has seen cancellations of airline block space agreements and charters, particularly to the US, according to Dimerco.

It’s against this background that Ceva Logistics is advertising a new transpacific charter flight, connecting Wuxi to Chicago (O’Hare), three times a week. The service, on an Atlas-Air operated whitetail 747F, is in partnership with Wuxi Airport, part of the Yangtze River Delta Economic Development Zone.

Dimerco said the weak ecommerce market had led to an oversupply of capacity relative to demand.

