New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Container spot freight rate indices showed some divergence this week, indicating that recent falls in ...
Weak ecommerce demand has seen cancellations of airline block space agreements and charters, particularly to the US, according to Dimerco.
It’s against this background that Ceva Logistics is advertising a new transpacific charter flight, connecting Wuxi to Chicago (O’Hare), three times a week. The service, on an Atlas-Air operated whitetail 747F, is in partnership with Wuxi Airport, part of the Yangtze River Delta Economic Development Zone.
Dimerco said the weak ecommerce market had led to an oversupply of capacity relative to demand.
It ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Calling all shippers!
Please give us a minute of your time to answer the following questions:
Comment on this article