ECU appoints Rodrigues to head up LatAm operations

By Gavin van Marle 04/04/2025

ECU Worldwide, the less-than-container load (LCL) consolidator owned by India’s Allcargo Logistics, has appointed Sergio Rodrigues (above) as regional chief executive for Latin America.

The company said Mr Rodrigues would “lead the next phase of growth by focussing on expanding into new markets, launching innovative products, and strategizing organic growth”, and take the lead in its collaboration Transmares Group.

He will report to Ravi Jakhar, director of strategy for ECU Worldwide and will be based in Santiago, Chile.

“We are delighted to have ...

