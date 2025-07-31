Logistics veteran Jeroen Eijsink to take the reins at HHLA as new CEO

By Gavin van Marle 31/07/2025

Hamburg terminal operator HHLA has appointed road freight veteran Jeroen Eijsink (above) as its new chief executive, replacing the departing Angela Titzrath.

The 52-year-old Mr Eijsink will take up his new role on 1 October.

He has over 25 years of experience in the logistics and transport ...

