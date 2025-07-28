Receive FREE Newsletter
Zubin Appoo returns to WiseTech Global as its new CEO

Zubin Appoo
Photo: WiseTech Global Ltd
By

Australian freight tech provider WiseTech Global has appointed Zubin Appoo (above) as its new chief executive, taking over from Andrew Cartledge, who has served as interim CEO since October and is set to retire at the end of the year.

Mr Appoo, who worked with WiseTech ...

