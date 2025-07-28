Zubin Appoo returns to WiseTech Global as its new CEO

DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
On and off the merry-go-round
Australian freight tech provider WiseTech Global has appointed Zubin Appoo (above) as its new chief executive, taking over from Andrew Cartledge, who has served as interim CEO since October and is set to retire at the end of the year.
Mr Appoo, who worked with WiseTech ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article