GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
UK supermarkets could be given funding to invest in a 3PL as part of the ...
Ceva Logistics UK has been branded a ‘serial late-payer’ among UK large companies.
At the other end of the rankings, Yodel shows as a prompt payer of invoices, while Air Charter Service is rated best in the transport sector, with transport and logistics operators performing relatively well, overall.
However, their customers haven’t: numerous shippers have been named and shamed for slow payment, with the pharmaceutical, household, F&B, and materials sectors having “the poorest performers”.
Good Business Pays each year publishes the list ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
