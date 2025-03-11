By Alex Lennane 11/03/2025

Ceva Logistics UK has been branded a ‘serial late-payer’ among UK large companies.

At the other end of the rankings, Yodel shows as a prompt payer of invoices, while Air Charter Service is rated best in the transport sector, with transport and logistics operators performing relatively well, overall.

However, their customers haven’t: numerous shippers have been named and shamed for slow payment, with the pharmaceutical, household, F&B, and materials sectors having “the poorest performers”.

Good Business Pays each year publishes the list ...

