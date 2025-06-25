Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Tradelanes: ro-ro, the backbone of UK-Europe commerce

Stena Connecta
Photo: Stena Line
By

The 5 June launch of the UK government’s ports policy overhaul – with proposals to reduce red tape for port expansion plans – unsurprisingly went largely unnoticed, outside a small circle of industry executives and civil servants.

Nonetheless, those involved dutifully issued their welcomes to the ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CLdN Finnlines Heysham London Gateway Port of Liverpool Rebuilding the UK Sheerness Stena Line The ro-ro trades

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades

    Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'

    ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'

    Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services

    Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty

    Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins

    Blow to cargo exports as Air India reduces long-haul services

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    Secondary box trades take centre stage, with global volume growth set to wane

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs