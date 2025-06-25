GXO cleared to complete £960m Wincanton purchase
Pure-play contract logistics operator GXO has finally won clearance from UK competition regulators for its ...
The 5 June launch of the UK government’s ports policy overhaul – with proposals to reduce red tape for port expansion plans – unsurprisingly went largely unnoticed, outside a small circle of industry executives and civil servants.
Nonetheless, those involved dutifully issued their welcomes to the ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins
Blow to cargo exports as Air India reduces long-haul services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article