Sudden spike belies 'boring' transatlantic airfreight market
On the face of it, transatlantic air trade between Europe and North America has been ...
Container haulage firms serving London Gateway in the UK have begun to introduce a £150 surcharge for collecting imports, due to gate delays which have marred operations at the port for the past couple of weeks.
UK-based freight forwarder Davies Turner reported that some hauliers were ...
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak
