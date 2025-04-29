Road freight decarbonisation will be a battle, say logistics players
Forwarders and carriers “will have to fight” to stress the importance of decarbonisation to customers ...
News that Ceva Logistics has agreed to acquire Borusan Tedarik to expand its footprint in Turkey, was followed at our Premium end by a distinct: “Borusan who?”
Background
The logistics arm of French ocean carrier CMA CGM is parking cash in a country where “measuring currency risk premium” has been high on the agenda of investors, but Ceva looks unfazed by its latest move.
The seller – Turkish conglomerate Borusan Yatirim: 14,000 staff, $1.5bn market cap – is shrinking, letting go its logistics ...
