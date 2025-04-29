By Alessandro Pasetti 29/04/2025

News that Ceva Logistics has agreed to acquire Borusan Tedarik to expand its footprint in Turkey, was followed at our Premium end by a distinct: “Borusan who?”

Background

The logistics arm of French ocean carrier CMA CGM is parking cash in a country where “measuring currency risk premium” has been high on the agenda of investors, but Ceva looks unfazed by its latest move.

The seller – Turkish conglomerate Borusan Yatirim: 14,000 staff, $1.5bn market cap – is shrinking, letting go its logistics ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN