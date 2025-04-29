Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Road freight decarbonisation will be a battle, say logistics players

Green energy car
ID 66014364 © Pogonici | Dreamstime.com
By

Forwarders and carriers “will have to fight” to stress the importance of decarbonisation to customers still reluctant to pay for it, said Ceva Logistics today.  The Path to Decarbonisation webinar, by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), noted that trucks and buses worldwide accounted for some 20% of global transport emissions. 

But a recent IRU member survey revealed “operators face issues all along the decarbonisation spectrum, starting with their clients not willing to absorb the extra costs, especially in Australia and ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ceva Logistics International Road Transport Union (IRU) road freight

    Most read news

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades