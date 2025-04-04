Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Edvardas Liachovičius steps up as Girteka CEO

Edvardas Liachovičius 2025 (2)
Photo: Girteka Group
By

Leading Lithuanian road freight and logistics firm Girteka Group has appointed Edvardas Liachovičius (above) as its new chief executive, with effect from this week.

Currently a board member of the Girteka Group, Mr Liachovičius has replaced previous chief executive Jeroen Eijsink, who, “due to personal reasons is stepping down after nearly two years of leading the company”.

However, the group added that Mr Eijsink would continue to work as a strategic advisor to his successor.

“On behalf of the board and the entire ...

