Edvardas Liachovičius steps up as Girteka CEO

ECU appoints Rodrigues to head up LatAm operations
ECU Worldwide, the less-than-container load (LCL) consolidator owned by India’s Allcargo Logistics, has appointed Sergio ...
Leading Lithuanian road freight and logistics firm Girteka Group has appointed Edvardas Liachovičius (above) as its new chief executive, with effect from this week.
Currently a board member of the Girteka Group, Mr Liachovičius has replaced previous chief executive Jeroen Eijsink, who, “due to personal reasons is stepping down after nearly two years of leading the company”.
However, the group added that Mr Eijsink would continue to work as a strategic advisor to his successor.
“On behalf of the board and the entire ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
Maersk not concerned by Trump hostility to green fuels for ships
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
It's a struggle for 'digital' forwarders, with 'poster boy' Flexport losing value
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article