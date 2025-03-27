Steffen Behrens steps up as deugro chief commercial officer

By Gavin van Marle 27/03/2025

German logistics group deugro has promoted Steffen Behrens (above) to the position of chief commercial officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Mr Behrens has been with deugro since 2017 and “played a pivotal role in leading and developing the Middle East region from his base in Dubai”.

He has over 20 years’ experience in the project logistics industry and has held various roles in the UAE, China, and Germany, for deugro and other companies, including within DG Schenker’s project logistics division for almost five ...

