Awery strengthens its senior commercial team with addition of Wayne Phelan

Mark Cox to lead the team at Unsworth's new Liverpool office
UK freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has made three key management appointments at its new ...
Awery Aviation Software announced today it had appointed Wayne Phelan as business growth and product development consultant, to support expansion into US and South-east Asia markets and aid with digital consultancy.
Awery explained that this appointment was spurred by anticipation of growing demand for evolving air cargo digital solutions.
Vitaly Smilianets, CEO of Awery, said: “Our customers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that streamline their operations. Wayne’s experience in developing practical solutions for air cargo businesses aligns with Awery’s commitment to delivering software ...
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article