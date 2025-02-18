Awery strengthens its senior commercial team with addition of Wayne Phelan

By Charlotte Goldstone 18/02/2025

Awery Aviation Software announced today it had appointed Wayne Phelan as business growth and product development consultant, to support expansion into US and South-east Asia markets and aid with digital consultancy.

Awery explained that this appointment was spurred by anticipation of growing demand for evolving air cargo digital solutions.

Vitaly Smilianets, CEO of Awery, said: “Our customers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that streamline their operations. Wayne’s experience in developing practical solutions for air cargo businesses aligns with Awery’s commitment to delivering software ...

