Fortress SITC – liner shipping's insulated star performer
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s a ship
Tomorrow’s promised US tariffs will create “practical nightmares” and “a bureaucratic monster of new customs procedures”, with some countries directly in the firing line.
Yesterday, The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office released the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers for the US (NTE), alphabetically dissecting the trade restrictions imposed by nearly 60 countries, from Algeria to Vietnam.
“Omission of particular trading partners and barriers does not imply that they are not of concern to the United States”, added ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
