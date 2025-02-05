Robert van de Weg flies west to head Mexican carrier Mas

Neil Dursley takes CCO role at Global Critical Logistics
Global Critical Logistics, a group of five specialist forwarding companies born out of Rock-it Cargo, ...
WMT: ANOTHER ALL-TIME HIGH DHL: GREEN PUSHPEP: ORDINARYDSV: DOWNGRADESDSV: WHERE IT STANDSDSV: BUMP IN THE ROADXPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATEDSV: CFO REMARKSDSV: CONTRACT LOGISTICS UNIT NEEDS TO MATCH VOLUME AND CAPACITY
WMT: ANOTHER ALL-TIME HIGH DHL: GREEN PUSHPEP: ORDINARYDSV: DOWNGRADESDSV: WHERE IT STANDSDSV: BUMP IN THE ROADXPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATEDSV: CFO REMARKSDSV: CONTRACT LOGISTICS UNIT NEEDS TO MATCH VOLUME AND CAPACITY
Air cargo veteran Robert van de Weg has returned to the airline business, having taken on the role of CEO for Mexican cargo carrier Mas.
He began his new job at the start of February, after quitting ECS Group where he has been CCO since October 2019. Prior to that, after a long career at Cargolux, Mr van de Weg then went to Russian carriers AirBridgeCargo and CargoLogicManagement.
His new career in Mexico should be an interesting one, especially with current concerns over the country’s trade relationship with the US.
Mr Van de Weg succeeds Andrés Fabre, who becomes executive chairman.
Mas has three A330Fs, and one on order; it currently operates to routes in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and the US.
The carrier said that Mr van de Weg’s “expertise in scheduled services, charter operations, and ACMI services will be instrumental in driving mas’s next phase of growth”.
“Robert is well-placed to lead mas’s next stage. He brings vast experience in the fields of cargo airline management, scheduled service, and charter operations. I have the utmost confidence he will lead mas to new heights and look forward to supporting him directly as executive chairman of the company,” said Mr Fabre.
“Andres has set mas up for long-term success, and I’m ready to build on the strong foundation he has established,” said Mr van de Weg.
“With Mas entering an exciting new phase, I look forward to working with the team to enhance our operations and expand our reach.”
One air cargo source said: “It’s a good move for Robert, and it’s a decent airline.”
Discovery Americas, the majority shareholder of mas, reaffirmed its commitment to the carrier.
Listen to this clip of Amazon Air Cargo’s Tom Bradley on why the company is offering third-party services. With thanks to Air Charter Service for supporting independent journalism
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article