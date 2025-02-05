Robert van de Weg flies west to head Mexican carrier Mas

By Alex Lennane 05/02/2025

Air cargo veteran Robert van de Weg has returned to the airline business, having taken on the role of CEO for Mexican cargo carrier Mas.

He began his new job at the start of February, after quitting ECS Group where he has been CCO since October 2019. Prior to that, after a long career at Cargolux, Mr van de Weg then went to Russian carriers AirBridgeCargo and CargoLogicManagement.

His new career in Mexico should be an interesting one, especially with current concerns over the country’s trade relationship with the US.

Mr Van de Weg succeeds Andrés Fabre, who becomes executive chairman.

Mas has three A330Fs, and one on order; it currently operates to routes in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and the US.

The carrier said that Mr van de Weg’s “expertise in scheduled services, charter operations, and ACMI services will be instrumental in driving mas’s next phase of growth”.

“Robert is well-placed to lead mas’s next stage. He brings vast experience in the fields of cargo airline management, scheduled service, and charter operations. I have the utmost confidence he will lead mas to new heights and look forward to supporting him directly as executive chairman of the company,” said Mr Fabre.

“Andres has set mas up for long-term success, and I’m ready to build on the strong foundation he has established,” said Mr van de Weg.

“With Mas entering an exciting new phase, I look forward to working with the team to enhance our operations and expand our reach.”

One air cargo source said: “It’s a good move for Robert, and it’s a decent airline.”

Discovery Americas, the majority shareholder of mas, reaffirmed its commitment to the carrier.