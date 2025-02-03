Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Neil Dursley takes CCO role at Global Critical Logistics

Global Critical Logistics, a group of five specialist forwarding companies born out of Rock-it Cargo, has appointed Neil Dursley as its new chief operating officer for multimodal transport, air charter brokerage and industry verticals division. 

Mr Dursley is one of a slew of senior managers that have left Chapman Freeborn – where he was CCO – in past years. 

He said on social media he was “very happy and very excited to have joined a great leadership team at Global Critical Logistics”. 

GCL is a “global provider of international freight forwarding solutions to the music, touring, fine art, sports & live events, film & tv production, corporate events, and other zero-failure tolerance markets”, according to its owner, ATL Partners. 

Prior to Chapman Freeborn, Mr Dursley spent about eight years at Panalpina, and before that had a seven-year stint at UPS Supply Chain Solutions. He has also worked for Menlo Forwarding and Emery Worldwide. 

