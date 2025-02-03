Neil Dursley takes CCO role at Global Critical Logistics

Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Current chief executive of DB Schenker, Jochen Thewes, (pictured) is expected to take a seat ...
Global Critical Logistics, a group of five specialist forwarding companies born out of Rock-it Cargo, has appointed Neil Dursley as its new chief operating officer for multimodal transport, air charter brokerage and industry verticals division.
Mr Dursley is one of a slew of senior managers that have left Chapman Freeborn – where he was CCO – in past years.
He said on social media he was “very happy and very excited to have joined a great leadership team at Global Critical Logistics”.
GCL is a “global provider of international freight forwarding solutions to the music, touring, fine art, sports & live events, film & tv production, corporate events, and other zero-failure tolerance markets”, according to its owner, ATL Partners.
Prior to Chapman Freeborn, Mr Dursley spent about eight years at Panalpina, and before that had a seven-year stint at UPS Supply Chain Solutions. He has also worked for Menlo Forwarding and Emery Worldwide.
