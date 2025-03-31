News in Brief Podcast | Week 13 | USTR hearing; WestJet Cargo's future?
Shippers are snapping up air charter capacity as they look to rush goods from all over the world into the US ahead of looming tariff increases touted by the Trump administration.
On Wednesday (2 April), President Trump is expected to implement what he has called “the big one”, raising reciprocal tariffs on all products from countries that charge tariffs on US exports, with Canada and Mexico set to be particularly hard hit.
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
