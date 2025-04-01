Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years

By Charlotte Goldstone 01/04/2025

Carsten Trolle, executive advisor at DSV, has announced his departure from DSV after 40 years with the company.

Mr Trolle had spent over 39 years as the Danish logistics company’s CEO of Air & Sea Division from 1984 to 2024, largely based in the US, and transitioned to his current role as executive advisor in May last year.

When he announced his move to “a more independent role with DSV” last year, Frank Sobotka took over as CEO of Air & ...

