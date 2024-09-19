By Alex Lennane 19/09/2024

In a boost to Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global logistics hub, Etihad Cargo and China’s SF Airlines are to form a joint-venture that will see them market their capacity together.

The two airlines plan to strengthen ties between the UAE and China, combining their strengths – and capacity – “to increase connectivity and improve transit times”, particularly for ecommerce.

The pair have been edging ever closer. In June, one year after they began to cooperate, they expanded the partnership to increase the frequency of flights between their hubs in Abu Dhabi and Ezhou to five a week, and announced a freighter service between the Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen.

SF Airlines, owned by SF express, China’s second-largest courier and delivery company, will no doubt bring ecommerce onto the table. SF has some 87 aircraft, comprising 43 757Fs, 21 767Fs, 17 737Fs and four 747Fs. Etihad has five 777 freighters among its near-100-strong fleet.

The JV would “enable both airlines to provide even more connectivity, flexibility and speed to customers for ecommerce and traditional air cargo verticals,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Etihad chairman.

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves focused on the boost it would bring to “Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global logistics and express hub”.

He said: “By aligning our strengths, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines are enhancing operations and contributing to the economic growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi, Ezhou and Shenzhen. This partnership will be pivotal in positioning the UAE as a key player in global logistics, benefiting both our nations and the broader market.”

A statement from the airlines noted the JV’s key benefits, including increased aircraft capacity, improved transit times, interconnected networks and the expanded distribution of SF Express’s international express services.

They added: “These enhancements will offer SF Airlines and its customers greater flexibility and faster European connections. Additionally, the partnership will expand the number of frequencies, hubs, and destinations served, leading to smoother transitions and more efficient operations.”

SF Holding chairman Wang Wei said the JV was “pioneering” and added: “We are setting new standards for the industry, particularly in response to the rising demand for ecommerce, airmail, and parcel delivery. This is a long-term commitment to enhancing the quality and reliability of our operations.”

There is still some work to do: the carriers now must work out the scope of the collaboration and then sign an agreement.

The statement concluded: “Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines are committed to continuing to develop their relationship, which will no longer see the airlines marketing independently, but as partners dedicated to better serving their customers and the global market.”