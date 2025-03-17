By Alex Lennane 17/03/2025

SF Airlines has significantly increased its capacity in the past year, and has announced that its fleet is now 90-strong.

Year-to-date, its capacity increased 32% over the previous year, but by far the biggest capacity growth is between the Middle East and China, where it is seeing triple-digit numbers.

The carrier said yesterday, via Chinese media, it had just received its 90th aircraft at Shenzhen Bao’an Airport, a 767-300BCF.

It added that more than 30% of its fleet was now widebodies – ...

