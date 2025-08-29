Receive FREE Newsletter
News / KLN drives profits up, amid 'challenges of a fast-changing logistics landscape'

KLN-2025-IR
Despite severe and rapid shifts in trade, one of the world’s biggest transpacific players announced an increase in profit for the first half. 

KLN, formerly Kerry Logistics, enjoyed a 12% increase in net profit in H1, to HK$681m ($87m), from revenues up 7%, to HK$27.2bn ($3.48bn).

Its ...

    financial results Kerry Logistics KLN