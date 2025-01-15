By Alessandro Pasetti 15/01/2025

The emerging spot rates’ dichotomy between Asia-Europe and Asia-US has several Premium sources wondering how the most exposed players to either trade would be affected in the foreseeable future.

And how some of the many forwarders – including the most prominent: Expeditors, CH Robinson and Kuehne + Nagel – would react to current market conditions.

Last week’s readings based on Drewry’s World Container Index…

… were unequivocal, and we are looking for signs of either divergence or convergence when the data is released ...

