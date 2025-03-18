TPM: Carriers' need for better yield puts more pressure on NVOs
Carriers have been managing NVO [non-vessel operator] compliance “much more strictly” in the post-Covid market, ...
With all the talk of Trump, tariffs and trade representatives applying massive port fees on Chinese-built ships, it was easy to miss the appearance of the chief executive currently undertaking the largest acquisition deal in the history of freight forwarding.
DSV chief exec Jens Lund is probably not at the top of the list of engaging public speakers in the transport and logistics sector.
The Journal of Commerce’s Eric Johnson would certainly be near it.
So it was a curious mismatch on the ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
