Le Havre 'delighted' as Hapag-Lloyd buys into box terminal
Hapag-Lloyd’s port business, Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), has acquired a 60% share in CNMP LH, ...
The Gemini partners may be only still phasing in the vessels deployed to the new network, but it would appear the second phase of a longer-term plan has already begun.
Owning and/or operating the hub ports in its network has always been a key feature of the Gemini set-up and its reliability ambitions, but has left open the question of the efficiency of spoke ports that are often in the hands of a third-party operator.
Operating the terminals through which you pass ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs
Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains
DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’
