Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Political fallout may delay Panama Ports Co sale to BlackRock-TiL

dreamstime_xs_68076225
ID 68076225 © Fuzja44 | Dreamstime.com
By

Tomorrow’s deadline for CK Hutchison to sell its 90% stake in Panama Ports Company (PPC) to the BackRock-Terminal Investment (TiL) consortium is expected to be missed, as the political fall-out from the deal continues.

The sale of PPC was, effectively, separated from the main $22bn deal to acquire an 80% stake in Hutchison’s global portfolio, because at the time it was announced, the Panamanian government was investigating the legitimacy of PPC’s concession agreement, which was extended for a 25-year period in ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Antitrust Investigations BlackRock CK Hutchison MSC Panama Ports Company Takeover Talk Terminal Investment Limited

    Most read news

    Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter

    'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business

    Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls

    White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'

    New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?

    Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar

    Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals

    Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2

    Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders

    Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk

    CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades

    Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'

    De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators

    Morphing from Mærsk Logistics to Mærsk Forwarding?

    Shippers have hard choices to make, says GSF, as tariffs begin to bite

    Europe has an 'incredible opportunity', despite slow growth rate