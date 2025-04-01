By Gavin van Marle 01/04/2025

Tomorrow’s deadline for CK Hutchison to sell its 90% stake in Panama Ports Company (PPC) to the BackRock-Terminal Investment (TiL) consortium is expected to be missed, as the political fall-out from the deal continues.

The sale of PPC was, effectively, separated from the main $22bn deal to acquire an 80% stake in Hutchison’s global portfolio, because at the time it was announced, the Panamanian government was investigating the legitimacy of PPC’s concession agreement, which was extended for a 25-year period in ...

