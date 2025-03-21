BlackRock-MSC-Hutchison: 'Terminal Risk'
Marc Levinson writes on his website: Back in 2006, when he was considering a second run ...
Welcome to HutchWatch, an irregular column on the unfolding sale of Hutchison Port Holdings to the Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL)-BlackRock consortium.
Here’s where we stand.
First
There appears to be growing anger in China over the deal, largely expressed through a couple of op-ed pieces in the pro-Beijing Hong Kong news outlet Ta Kung Pao and later republished verbatim on the website of the Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, indicating the views came with Beijing’s seal of approval.
This was followed ...
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
SF Airlines expands, while sister Kerry Logistics is set to lose its name
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article