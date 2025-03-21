By Gavin van Marle 21/03/2025

Welcome to HutchWatch, an irregular column on the unfolding sale of Hutchison Port Holdings to the Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL)-BlackRock consortium.

Here’s where we stand.

First

There appears to be growing anger in China over the deal, largely expressed through a couple of op-ed pieces in the pro-Beijing Hong Kong news outlet Ta Kung Pao and later republished verbatim on the website of the Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, indicating the views came with Beijing’s seal of approval.

This was followed ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN