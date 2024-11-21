Wong Siew Loong joins Kerry Logistics as CCO and MD South-east Asia
Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) has announced the appointment of Wong Siew Loong as its chief ...
“Kerry Logistics Network Limited (’KLN’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wong Siew Loong as its Chief Commercial Officer for the Group and Managing Director for South East Asia. The appointment is a key step in accelerating KLN’s growth strategy and advancing its development plan across the globe” – Kerry Logistics Network, 21 November 2024
From KN (Kuehne + Nagel) to KLN (Kerry Logistics)?
That was small a step for the seasoned executive.
On the face of it, the appointment of Siew ...
