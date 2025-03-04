By Alex Lennane 04/03/2025

Kuehne + Nagel claimed to have retained its position as “number-one globally” for sea and air forwarding, as it announced a “successful” 2024.

However, analysis by Loadstar Premium today shows that, in fact the results were something of a “bad day at the office” – with an “underwhelming performance”.

The Swiss company enjoyed net turnover of CHF24.8bn ($27.8bn), up 4% year on year. But ebit was down 13% to CHF1.6bn, while earnings fell 16% to CHF1.2bn.

It said: “These 2024 results once again ...

