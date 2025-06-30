By Alessandro Pasetti 30/06/2025

The debate concerning the joy and pain of being ’Just Lund’ at the top of the DSV chain of command and, more broadly, the leading executive in logistics doesn’t subside.

As more feedback comes our way, both privately and publicly, it has surely been widely questioned whether the Danish forwarder would be better off without the current CEO calling the shots.

Lund pushed?

(As if it were easy to find a replacement.)

Wow

One veteran in logistics, essentially agreeing with our premise – for a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN