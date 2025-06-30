Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...

Just Lund
ID 26865723 © Passigatti | Dreamstime.com
By

The debate concerning the joy and pain of being ’Just Lund’ at the top of the DSV chain of command and, more broadly, the leading executive in logistics doesn’t subside.

As more feedback comes our way, both privately and publicly, it has surely been widely questioned whether the Danish forwarder would be better off without the current CEO calling the shots.

Lund pushed?

(As if it were easy to find a replacement.)

Wow

One veteran in logistics, essentially agreeing with our premise – for a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Jens Lund Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'

    AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels

    Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud

    Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs

    Just Lund

    The Loadstar leader: Farewell FedEx's Fred Smith, who blazed a trail for so many

    Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open