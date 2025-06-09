By Alessandro Pasetti 09/06/2025

Layoff risk, customer churn, the fight for market share – particularly in air and ocean – and a very challenging integration of a scale never witnessed before in freight forwarding: enter ’ONE DSV’ powered by a brand new Schenker engine.

And related, upbeat talk in our marketplace.

Rewind

Pointing out that thanks to many veteran forwarders, Denmark’s Scan Global “particularly in the perishables field – CVs listing Panalpina and Kuehne + Nagel – (…) is certainly looking for excellence and growth in that ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN