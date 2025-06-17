Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Where does a 'new global trade order' leave Europe's top four?

new order
ID 45570836 © Charlieaja | Dreamstime.com
By

Every little helps.

Research 

“The Trump 2.0 trade policies are driving profound shifts in global trade, likely more impactful than those since the ’Tariff Era’ began in 2018,” wrote Societe Generale economists and strategists on 12 June*, examining the implications of a “new global trade order” and trying to identify leaders and laggards across multiple sectors on behalf of investors.

(*With added insights from analysts at Bernstein and Autonomous.)

For one thing, the Soc Gen team clearly believes that while global trade growth has ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk DHL Global Forwarding DSV Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen

    MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on

    Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz

    Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast

    'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil

    Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest

    European port congestion easing – for now

    More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters

    Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates

    Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark

    MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy

    EXCLUSIVE: Schenker top exec departs 'One DSV' – fishing continues (Part 1)

    EXCLUSIVE: The good old DSV, 'Winning as One' – all Schenker top dogs out (Part 2)

    DHL makes €500m bid to increase its presence in 'fast-growing Gulf markets'

    Airfreight capacity shifts from US to match falling demand

    M&S cyber-attack a salutary warning for supply chain players, say experts