By Alessandro Pasetti 18/06/2025

Kuhene + Nagel (K+N) is asymmetrically shareholder-friendly, as you probably know.

That stems from a shareholding structure where Klaus-Michael Kuehne holds the majority of the once mighty Swiss forwarder that he has led for so many year.

It’s fine.

Or is it?

With a stock performance trailing that of its closest rival DSV (with its 1-year +45%) by about… well, it’s a lot… 72 percentage points (K+N: -26.5%*) in the past 12 months – is there any way to look at this value-destructive story ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN