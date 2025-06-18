Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'

AirSea
ID 1940604 © Janpietruszka | Dreamstime.com
By

Kuhene + Nagel (K+N) is asymmetrically shareholder-friendly, as you probably know.

That stems from a shareholding structure where Klaus-Michael Kuehne holds the majority of the once mighty Swiss forwarder that he has led for so many year.

It’s fine.

Or is it? 

With a stock performance trailing that of its closest rival DSV (with its 1-year +45%) by about… well, it’s a lot… 72 percentage points (K+N: -26.5%*) in the past 12 months – is there any way to look at this value-destructive story ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Break-up DSV Kuehne + Nagel Viking Ironclad Age

    Most read news

    Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen

    Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz

    DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike

    Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast

    New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry

    More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters

    Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates

    BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors

    MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy

    Airfreight capacity shifts from US to match falling demand

    Steep drop in US container imports a serious threat to SME drayage firms

    M&S cyber-attack a salutary warning for supply chain players, say experts

    China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy

    A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes

    China+1 acceleration as tariffs drive supply chain rerouting

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama