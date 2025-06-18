Where does a 'new global trade order' leave Europe's top four?
Picking the bones
Kuhene + Nagel (K+N) is asymmetrically shareholder-friendly, as you probably know.
That stems from a shareholding structure where Klaus-Michael Kuehne holds the majority of the once mighty Swiss forwarder that he has led for so many year.
It’s fine.
Or is it?
With a stock performance trailing that of its closest rival DSV (with its 1-year +45%) by about… well, it’s a lot… 72 percentage points (K+N: -26.5%*) in the past 12 months – is there any way to look at this value-destructive story ...
