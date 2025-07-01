EXCLUSIVE: Top DHL Global Forwarding executive in the US jumps ship
With the second quarter of the year (Q2 25) behind us came new US stock market records yesterday, 30 June, and it’s confirmed: the transport and logistics (T&L) sector isn’t very much liked by investors at this critical economic juncture.
Blame Tariff Man, geopolitical risk, volume risk, shifting trade lanes and so on and so forth. For that matter, more broadly… The Heisenberg labelled Q2 25 as ’A quarter to remember’, because “hoping you bought the dip”… all’s well ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
