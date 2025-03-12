Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Airfreight forwarding a better bet than ocean for investment this year

dreamstime_s_341900162
© Vasinee Kaison
By

Forwarders more focused on airfreight will fare better this year than those with a higher exposure to ocean freight, an investment bank said today. 

In a discussion on the outlook this year for DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, and DSV, Jefferies said its order of preference for investment would be DHL, DSV both ranked ‘buy’, and then K+N – ‘hold’. 

“For ’25, we prefer air to sea, which is favourable for DHL,” Jefferies wrote in a research note. 

It explained: “Although air will face ...

