By Alex Lennane 12/03/2025

Forwarders more focused on airfreight will fare better this year than those with a higher exposure to ocean freight, an investment bank said today.

In a discussion on the outlook this year for DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, and DSV, Jefferies said its order of preference for investment would be DHL, DSV both ranked ‘buy’, and then K+N – ‘hold’.

“For ’25, we prefer air to sea, which is favourable for DHL,” Jefferies wrote in a research note.

It explained: “Although air will face ...

