K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Kuehne + Nagel claimed to have retained its position as “number-one globally” for sea and ...
With about $1.5bn of value vanishing in the wake of Q4/full-year results, Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) shareholders suffered another dispiriting update this week that didn’t convince the bears of the strength and effectiveness of the Swiss firm’s corporate restructuring.
There’s loose talk of a “reset” in our circles, as well as among analysts, but yesterday, a management team of two tried to put on a brave face during the conference call that followed the numbers’ disclosure, strenuously defending strategy and explaining ...
