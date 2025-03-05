By Alessandro Pasetti 05/03/2025

With about $1.5bn of value vanishing in the wake of Q4/full-year results, Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) shareholders suffered another dispiriting update this week that didn’t convince the bears of the strength and effectiveness of the Swiss firm’s corporate restructuring.

There’s loose talk of a “reset” in our circles, as well as among analysts, but yesterday, a management team of two tried to put on a brave face during the conference call that followed the numbers’ disclosure, strenuously defending strategy and explaining ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN