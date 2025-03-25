Kuehne + Nagel – 'How we deliver'
Capital Markets Day 2025 is about to start for Kuehne+ Nagel. “We are at the life ...
Soon after promoting its own, superior business model at today’s Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London as well as its “winning formula”…
… Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) didn’t waste a second to state its thinking on inorganic growth in forwarding…
… and so, in a nutshell: M&A isn’t as good as it seems, big deals are not the only way to lead the rankings (we’ll soon find out); trade barriers could be a lot more beneficial than the bears suggest (fair ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article