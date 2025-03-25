Kuehne + Nagel – 'How we deliver'

Airfreight forwarding a better bet than ocean for investment this year
Capital Markets Day 2025 is about to start for Kuehne+ Nagel.
“We are at the life blood of global business,” K+N says in its investor pack, which can be downloaded here.
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
