Kerry Logistics Network – proposed name change and other amendments

By LoadstarEditorial 05/03/2025

The board of directors of Kerry Logistics Network Limited (the “company”; and with its subsidiaries, the “group”) proposes to change the English name of the company from “Kerry Logistics Network Limited” to “KLN Logistics Group Limited” and cease the use of the Chinese name of the company “嘉里物流聯網有限公司” (the “Proposed Change of Company Name”).

The proposed change of company name is subject to the following conditions: (i) the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of the company at a ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN