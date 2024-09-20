Colin Eeles joins Kerry Logistics as business development director

SpiceJet CFO Kirankumar Koteshwar joins UK's Air One group
The former CFO of SpiceJet has joined the UK’s Air One group as CFO. Documents filed ...
Kerry Logistics UK has appointed freight industry veteran Colin Eeles (above) as its new business development director, with a brief to expand its UK customer base across verticals.
Mr Eeles has spent the past five-plus years at UK forwarding group Uniserve, where he most recently held the position of global client development manager.
That followed seven years with Yusen Logistics as sales manager for its international supply chain management operations, and prior to that, five years with Kuehne + Nagel as a key account manager for the retail vertical.
“We are delighted that Colin has joined the business,” said Kerry Logistics UK MD Dave Gaughan.
“Colin’s experience and expertise will allow us to continue to expand our customer base and he will also spearhead our plans to significantly extend our coverage and diversify our range of solutions throughout the UK,” he added.
Mr Eeles said: “I have long admired Kerry Logistics, both its customer-first policy and its collaborative team that have developed a reputation for providing exceptional solutions to the challenging UK market.
“I am looking forward to bringing my expertise to this role and continue to develop diversified and customised solutions to boost our offering for UK businesses,” he added.
