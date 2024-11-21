Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Wong Siew Loong joins Kerry Logistics as CCO and MD South-east Asia 

Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) has announced the appointment of Wong Siew Loong as its chief commercial officer and MD for South-east Asia.  

Mr Wong has more than 25 years’ experience in global transport and logistics, and joins KLN from Kuehne + Nagel where he served for over nine years. 

He began his career at K+N as president of the North Asia region, then spent two years as co-head of Asia Pacific before becoming regional president, a role he has held for two years.  

Mr Wong will be based in Singapore and lead KLN’s “global commercial growth strategies and operational advancement efforts to unlock new opportunities and drive greater growth”. 

Executive director and CEO Vic Cheung said: “We are delighted to welcome Siew Loong to our leadership team. His vision for commercial excellence, along with his strong understanding of market dynamics and customer needs, will be invaluable.” 

Mr Wong said: “I am excited to be joining KLN and bringing my commercial experience and insights to contribute value to its strategic development and long-term growth. I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team across the network to drive success.” 

Loadstar Premium notes today that news of Mr Wong’s move comes the same week that market veteran Daniel Sanvicente announced he would leave Hellman Worldwide Logistics to join Flexport as head of Asia Pacific, Flexport citing “significant growth” in the APAC region. 

“In this context, today’s Siew Loong Wong news is of is of particular interest,” writes head of Premium Alessandro Pasetti.  

“It serves Kerry’s purpose of adding to a very strong team on the transpacific eastbound trade, where the Hong Kong forwarder has been active in acquiring smaller rivals over the years and traditionally competes closely for volumes at the top of the ocean league tables (…) in a fast-changing landscape.” 

