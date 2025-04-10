Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Top forwarders all set for cash flow boost as earnings sag 

DD
ID 47449742 © MinervaStudio | Dreamstime.com
By

“Many chief financial officers out there with an easy target on their scorecard.”

Those were the remarks of a C-suite source in forwarding at the end of the first quarter (Q1 25) on what to prepare for in due course.

Interims

With Q1 25 earnings season now upon us, we all eagerly await the updates, first and foremost from Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel on 24 April, and then Denmark’s DSV five days later.

Both of which – as well as their major rivals, ...

    Topics

    DHL Global Forwarding DSV Kuehne + Nagel

