By Alessandro Pasetti 10/04/2025

“Many chief financial officers out there with an easy target on their scorecard.”

Those were the remarks of a C-suite source in forwarding at the end of the first quarter (Q1 25) on what to prepare for in due course.

Interims

With Q1 25 earnings season now upon us, we all eagerly await the updates, first and foremost from Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel on 24 April, and then Denmark’s DSV five days later.

Both of which – as well as their major rivals, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN