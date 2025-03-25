By Alex Lennane 25/03/2025

WestJet Cargo is losing both its freighters and its head of cargo, after its freight ambitions came to an end.

The Canadian carrier burst onto the cargo scene as the pandemic was drawing to a close. In 2022, to much fanfare, it appointed Kristen de Bruijn as EVP cargo, joining from Qatar Airways Cargo, but with a CV including Emirates Sky Cargo and AF-KLM Cargo.

And it leased converted 737-800Fs. The first arrived in April 2022, began flying a year later, ...

