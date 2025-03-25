Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
Mixed messages are coming out of the cargo community following the suspension of flights to ...
WestJet Cargo is losing both its freighters and its head of cargo, after its freight ambitions came to an end.
The Canadian carrier burst onto the cargo scene as the pandemic was drawing to a close. In 2022, to much fanfare, it appointed Kristen de Bruijn as EVP cargo, joining from Qatar Airways Cargo, but with a CV including Emirates Sky Cargo and AF-KLM Cargo.
And it leased converted 737-800Fs. The first arrived in April 2022, began flying a year later, ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
