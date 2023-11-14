Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill its Transpac freighters

After struggles to make its three freighter aircraft on lease from Atlas Air profitable, Flexport has announced a collaboration with WestJet in a bid to optimise backhaul routes to Asia.  

Today, WestJet Cargo announced an agreement with Flexport, under which Flexport will ship Canadian exports to key Asia hubs via its leased fleet of three 747-400Fs. 

WestJet will deliver Canadian cargo to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where Flexport freighters operate routes to Asia including: Incheon (ICN); Shanghai Pudong (PVG); and Hong Kong (HKG). WestJet said this will “effectively expand the global reach for WestJet Cargo and their customers”. 

Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice-president, cargo at WestJet said: “This partnership with Flexport opens new doors for WestJet Cargo.” 

The collaboration is said to meet “the surge in demand for Canadian products in key Asian markets, particularly perishables like seafood”. It is likely to be particularly beneficial to Halifax and the maritime provinces, renowned for their seafood exportsm where there are limited direct options into Asia. 

Flexport added that “as the collaboration evolves, WestJet Cargo and Flexport will explore opportunities to expand into specialised and high-value commodities”. 

Neel Jones Shah, EVP of global key accounts and chief customer officer at Flexport, said: “Our collaboration with WestJet Cargo is the latest example in Flexport’s mission to make global commerce so easy there’ll be more of it; by creating a fast lane for Canadian exporters to move their goods, we can break down global trade barriers and boost export volumes for these producers.” 

WestJet Cargo and Flexport have said they “will continue to explore opportunities to expand the agreement into additional destination airports in Asia and gateways at origin”.

The news of this collaboration comes after Flexport admitted it needed a strong US export market to make the capacity on its Atlas Air freighters profitable.  

CEO of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, told WSJ in October: “The only way for those planes to return to profitability is to build up our export business. We’re starting to win some major accounts on the backhaul, on the return to Asia. And so I expect within the next quarter the planes to be profitable again.” 

Mr Petersen added that Flexport planned to be profitable towards the end of next year.

