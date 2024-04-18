News Podcast | Apr 2024 | Middle East erupts, Dali general average, IATA CNS ‘live’ and forwarders hit back

By LoadstarEditorial 18/04/2024

In this episode, host Mike King and guests examine what the latest escalation of conflict in the Middle East means for freight markets, who might be paying for the Dali tragedy at the port of Baltimore and why e-commerce is driving air cargo demand.

Drewry’s Eirik Hooper explains how the de facto closure of the Suez Canal is impacting Mediterranean ports and shipping services. And Flexport’s Neel Jones Shah explains what’s next for him and his company.

Reporting ‘live’ from IATA’s CNS Partnership conference in Dallas Fort Worth, The Loadstar’s Alex Lennane asks the Airforwarders Association’s Brandon Fried about fentanyl, US infrastructure failings and why some airline executives still do not understand the importance of forwarding.

Guests:

Neel Jones Shah, board advisor, Flexport

Brandon Fried, executive director, Airforwarders Association

Eirik Hooper, senior analyst for ports and terminals, Drewry

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

Dali: general average declared (2.33)

Middle East erupts – no-fly zones, ship seizures and pirates (4.48)

IATA CNS (8.37)

Neel Jones Shah to leave Flexport (10.25)

More restricting at Flexport? (11.29)

Deliverr and the loss of Dave Clark

E-commerce and air cargo demand (15.35)

Fentanyl and resisting legislators (19.50)

US infrastructure failings (24.04)

Carriers vs air forwarders (26.07)

The future of the CNS Partnership (27.52)

Drewry’s Mediterranean update (29.25)

