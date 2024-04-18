News Podcast | Apr 2024 | Middle East erupts, Dali general average, IATA CNS ‘live’ and forwarders hit back

Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
The age-old debate about whether airlines need forwarders started up again at CNS in Dallas ...
In this episode, host Mike King and guests examine what the latest escalation of conflict in the Middle East means for freight markets, who might be paying for the Dali tragedy at the port of Baltimore and why e-commerce is driving air cargo demand.
Drewry’s Eirik Hooper explains how the de facto closure of the Suez Canal is impacting Mediterranean ports and shipping services. And Flexport’s Neel Jones Shah explains what’s next for him and his company.
Reporting ‘live’ from IATA’s CNS Partnership conference in Dallas Fort Worth, The Loadstar’s Alex Lennane asks the Airforwarders Association’s Brandon Fried about fentanyl, US infrastructure failings and why some airline executives still do not understand the importance of forwarding.
Guests:
Neel Jones Shah, board advisor, Flexport
Brandon Fried, executive director, Airforwarders Association
Eirik Hooper, senior analyst for ports and terminals, Drewry
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
Dali: general average declared (2.33)
Middle East erupts – no-fly zones, ship seizures and pirates (4.48)
IATA CNS (8.37)
Neel Jones Shah to leave Flexport (10.25)
More restricting at Flexport? (11.29)
Deliverr and the loss of Dave Clark
E-commerce and air cargo demand (15.35)
Fentanyl and resisting legislators (19.50)
US infrastructure failings (24.04)
Carriers vs air forwarders (26.07)
The future of the CNS Partnership (27.52)
Drewry’s Mediterranean update (29.25)
Click here to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights
Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports
Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai
US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article