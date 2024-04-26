Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Global air cargo tonnages have taken off again after three consecutive weeks of subdued volumes, ...
New warnings from the World Bank of surging oil prices, adding to the continuing instability in the Middle East, will add more risk to forwarders’ and shippers’ supply chains.
The international financial institution said a serious escalation in Iran-Israel hostilities could push oil prices beyond the $100 a barrel mark, adding further worries to supply chain managers left nervous by Iran’s recent seizure of a box ship.
Drewry MD and head of supply chain advisors Philip Damas said the Iranian action had widened the risk area eastwards.
“From the Suez Canal Red Sea area to the entire Gulf of Hormuz region is the gateway for a region responsible for 3% of worldwide container traffic, a total market of 17m teu,” he explained.
“Free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to and from the Gulf ports is vital for the oil and gas sector and for the global economy.”
Concerns among forwarders and shippers, not to mention container lines, escalated after the Iranian military seized the 15,000 teu box ship MSC Aries on 13 April and threatened to close the Strait, potentially severing major fuel and goods flows.
Mr Damas said if that happened, carriers would face a multitude of impacts, with likely diversions to UAE ports outside the gulf, as well as to Oman.
Potentially seeking a silver lining, the Drewry MD noted there was “quite a lot of latent capacity” at ports outside the Strait of Hormuz and, while it would take to bring this online, it offered a short-term contingency option.
These ports include the UAE’s 5m teu Khor Fakkan and 720,000 teu Fujairrah, as well as the 1.6m teu Hutchison-operated terminal at Oman’s Port of Sohar.
“This would not address the situation, of course, for shippers and forwarders – which could expect multiple impacts, including risks of service discontinuation and of new surcharges,” Mr Damas added.
Added to the equation, forwarders and shippers is that warning from the World Bank on oil prices. The bank noted the decline had been levelling off even before the conflict between the governments in Tel Aviv and Tehran, and that once-hoped-for averages of $84 per barrel was too optimistic as tensions rose.
Its latest commodity markets report notes: “More severe disruption could see oil prices surpass $100 a barrel, raising global inflation in 2024 by nearly one percentage point.”
Coming alongside that World Bank warning, the suggestions from Drewry of further surcharges will only compound forwarder frustrations in what has been a tense few years between them and carriers.
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf
Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article