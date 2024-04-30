Another drag on UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Still unquantified and unquantifiable
Every little helps looking for signs that CH Robinson (CHRW) may be doing better than expected these days. Yet, very little came from the latest disclosure lodged yesterday, 29 April, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Its so-called “mixed shelf offering” (pros and cons: here) is the natural three-year extension of a multi-faceted funding deal that the 3PL first secured in 2018, then rolled over in 2021 and is doing so again around the same time of the calendar year.
NO
Don’t ...
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!
Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish
Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators
Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions
Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article